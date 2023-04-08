Carballes Baena sets up unseeded Marrakech final vs Muller

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Roberto Carballes Baena has knocked out his third seeded opponent at the Grand Prix Hassan II after overcoming Dan Evans 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. Carballes Baena won his only previous ATP final in 2018 at Quito. The Spaniard will face Alexandre Muller of France, who is through to his maiden tour-level final. Neither are seeded. Muller defeated Pavel Kotov 7-6, 7-5. Muller is at a career-high ranking of 126 and will enter the top-100 for the first time on Monday. The Frenchman lost his only previous matchup with Carballes Baena in 2019 at Roland Garros.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.