Carballes Baena beats Muller in unseeded Marrakech final

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Roberto Carballes Baena has rallied to win the Grand Prix Hassan II. He beat Alexandre Muller 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 in a three-hour final. The Spaniard said he was “so tired” but also “very, very happy.” Neither player was seeded in the tournament. Carballes Baena won his only previous matchup with the Frenchman in 2019 at Roland Garros. The 30-year-old Carballes Baena won his only previous ATP final in 2018 at Quito. He is set to climb to No. 49 in the rankings on Monday.

