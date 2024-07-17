Carapaz earns his first Tour de France stage win

SUPERDEVOLUY, France (AP) — Richard Carapaz has claimed his first Tour de France stage win after showcasing his climbing prowess in the final ascents. The 31-year-old became the first man from Ecuador to win a stage at the Tour. Carapaz won the men’s road race gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but missed out on being selected for the Paris Olympics. Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar kept the overall race lead after Wednesday’s 17th stage. Biniam Girmay retained the best sprinter’s green jersey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.