Capuozzo, Garbisi and Allan shifted by Italy again for All Blacks match at Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — Key Italy backs Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo have been rearranged again for the Rugby World Cup match against New Zealand on Friday in Lyon. The game is a must-win for both in the race for a quarterfinal berth from Pool A. Italy has never beaten the All Blacks. Allan, Garbisi and Capuozzo were at 10, 12 and 15 against Uruguay last week. But Allan has been put back at fullback, Capuozzo on the wing, and Garbisi at flyhalf. Lock Dino Lamb, scrumhalf Stephen Varney and inside center Luca Morisi are also back after Uruguay was overcome 38-17. The changes mean Italy is restored almost to the side which won its opening match against Namibia 52-8. The only difference is at tighthead prop.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.