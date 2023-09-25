Captain Skelton: Eddie Jones has ‘full support of Wallabies’

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Injured captain Will Skelton has fronted up a day after Australia’s latest Rugby World Cup misfire and says they have absolute trust in coach Eddie Jones. The Wallabies are on the brink of their worst result at a Rugby World Cup after two consecutive pool losses to Fiji and Wales. They have never failed to advance from the pool stage. Jones has been lambasted for failing to improve Australia’s results since he was hired in January. He has seven losses in eight tests. He’s vehemently denied an Australian media report that he interviewed for the Japan coaching job two weeks before the Rugby World Cup. Skelton says, “Eddie’s denied it with us. We have full trust in him also. I don’t think it was a distraction leading into the game.”

