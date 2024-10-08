Captain Kane trains alone after joining England with suspected leg injury

LONDON (AP) — Captain Harry Kane has trained alone after joining England with an apparent leg injury for Nations League games against Greece and Finland. England says the striker is “working indoors on an individualized program” at St. George’s Park. Kane was substituted in the 72nd minute of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday after having treatment for what seemed to be an issue with his right thigh. He was checked over by the English Football Association upon arrival at the team’s training camp on Monday. England plays Greece on Thursday and Finland on Sunday.

