Captain Chicho Arango finds his groove, leads Real Salt Lake’s surge

Real Salt Lake is off to the best start in team history and sits atop Major League Soccer’s Western Conference at the halfway point of the season with a 13-game unbeaten streak. It’s the first time Salt Lake has been atop the conference standings since April 2016. They’ll have a chance to match the club’s record unbeaten run when they face Montreal on June 15 after soccer’s international break. Captain Chicho Arango is the heart of the squad, and leads the Golden Boot race with 16 goals, as well as nine assists.

