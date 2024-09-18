Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is expected to go on long-term injured reserve with chronic back problems

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is expected to go on long-term injured reserve this season because of chronic back problems. The team announced Wednesday that Oshie will be listed as injured at the start of training camp after undergoing his medical exam. Oshie said in late April he hoped to continue playing but only if he and doctors could find a permanent solution with his back that would keep him from being in and out of the lineup. The 37-year-old U.S.-born winger known best for his shootout performance at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and helping Washington win the Stanley Cup in 2018 is in the last year of his contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.