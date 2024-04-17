Capitals top prospect Ryan Leonard is returning to Boston College

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ryan Leonard is not joining the Washington Capitals for the playoffs after all. He will return to Boston College for his sophomore season. General manager Brian MacLellan confirmed that Wednesday, saying Leonard expressed a desire to play another season at the NCAA level before making the leap to the NHL. Leonard was the eighth pick in the draft last year and quickly became the organization’s top prospect. The winger had 60 points in his only NCAA season at Boston College, helping the Eagles reach the national title game before losing to Denver.

