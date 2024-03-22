Capitals’ Tom Wilson suspended 6 games for his stick to the face of Maple Leafs’ Noah Gregor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL has suspended Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson six games for his stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The league’s department of player safety matched the longest suspension of any player this season after a Zoom hearing with Wilson on Friday. It’s the sixth time he has been suspended since 2017 and his first since being banned seven games for boarding in 2021. His absence for a huge chunk of games down the stretch is a significant blow to the Capitals as they try to make the playoffs after missing last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.