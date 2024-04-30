Capitals’ T.J. Oshie hopes to play next season. He’ll only do so if his back problems are fixed

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — T.J. Oshie hopes to play next season for the Washington Capitals but only if he and doctors can find a solution to his chronic back problems. Oshie has been hampered by injuries over the past couple of years and played the final playoff game with a broken left hand. He was noticeably the last player on the ice after the Capitals were eliminated in a sweep by the New York Rangers. General manager Brian MacLellan says the team will support Oshie whatever he decides to do.

