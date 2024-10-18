Capitals snap the Stars’ season-opening winning streak at 4 with a 3-2 victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome and Taylor Raddysh scored to help the Washington Capitals end the Dallas Stars’ season-opening winning streak at four with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.

Wilson’s goal was his third in three games, Strome his second of the season and Raddysh his first since joining the team in free agency last summer. Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves as the Capitals wrapped up this early homestand with back-to-back wins.

The Stars fell from the ranks of the league’s unbeaten teams despite a short-handed goal by Colin Blackwell and one at even strength from Jason Robertson. Rookie Oskar Bäck set up Blackwell for his first NHL point.

Casey DeSmith was screened on two of the three goals he allowed on 26 shots.

Takeaways

Stars: No matter the result, it was a good day because they signed Jake Oettinger to an extension that keeps the No. 1 goaltender under contract through 2033.

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin was one of the most noticeable and effective players on the ice even thought he did not register a point.

Key moment

Martin Fehervary blocked multiple shots in the final couple of minutes to allow the Capitals to hold on when the Stars were desperately trying to tie it.

Key stat

Defenseman John Carlson played just under 25 minutes after getting 27 minutes of ice time Tuesday against Vegas.

Up next

While the Stars return home to face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Capitals visit the New Jersey Devils that night in already the Metropolitan Division rivals’ second game this season.

