Capitals sign Sonny Milano to $5.7 million, 3-year extension

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed winger Sonny Milano to a three-year extension worth $5.7 million. He’ll count $1.9 million against the salary cap through the 2025-26 season. The 26-year-old has fit in well with the Capitals after joining them on an NHL veteran one-year deal after this season got underway. Milano has eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 40 games since getting called up from Hershey of the American Hockey League. He went unsigned as an unrestricted free agent last summer despite putting up 34 points in 66 games with Anaheim.

