Capitals sign Dylan Strome to $25 million, 5-year extension

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $25 million. Strome will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 season. He was set to be a restricted free agent this summer. Strome is getting a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent. Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 games this season. The third pick in the 2015 draft has 206 points in 325 regular-season games with the Arizona Coyotes, Blackhawks and Capitals.

