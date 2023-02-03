Capitals sign Dylan Strome to $25 million, 5-year extension

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome smiles as he celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension worth $25 million. Strome will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 season. He was set to be a restricted free agent this summer. Strome is getting a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent. Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 games this season. The third pick in the 2015 draft has 206 points in 325 regular-season games with the Arizona Coyotes, Blackhawks and Capitals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.