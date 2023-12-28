Capitals sign defenseman Ethan Bear to a 2-year contract

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract. The deal is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. Bear is coming off shoulder surgery after being injured playing for Canada at the world championships last spring. The 26-year-old gives Washington additional depth on the blue line. Bear is joining his fourth NHL organization after starting with Edmonton and playing one-season stints with Carolina and Vancouver. The Capitals are also expected to have Max Pacioretty make his season debut soon following his rehab for a re-torn Achilles tendon.

