Capitals sign defenseman Ethan Bear to a 2-year contract

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear passes during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Jan. 14, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. The Washington Capitals have signed Bear to a two-year contract. The deal, announced Thursday, Dec. 28, is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract. The deal is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. Bear is coming off shoulder surgery after being injured playing for Canada at the world championships last spring. The 26-year-old gives Washington additional depth on the blue line. Bear is joining his fourth NHL organization after starting with Edmonton and playing one-season stints with Carolina and Vancouver. The Capitals are also expected to have Max Pacioretty make his season debut soon following his rehab for a re-torn Achilles tendon.

