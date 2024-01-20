Capitals sign Aliaksei Protas to a 5-year extension worth $16.876 million

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year extension worth $16.875 million. Protas when the new contract kicks in next season will count $3.375 million annually against the salary cap through 2028-29. Protas has been one of the Capitals’ best players this season as they’ve overachieved expectations and remained in the playoff race. The 23-year-old from Minsk, Belarus, has 18 points in 42 games this year. He has 10 goals and 32 assists in 133 NHL games with Washington since being a third-round pick in 2019.

