Capitals sign Aliaksei Protas to a 5-year extension worth $16.876 million

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and center Aliaksei Protas (21) defend against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year extension worth $16.875 million. Protas when the new contract kicks in next season will count $3.375 million annually against the salary cap through 2028-29. Protas has been one of the Capitals’ best players this season as they’ve overachieved expectations and remained in the playoff race. The 23-year-old from Minsk, Belarus, has 18 points in 42 games this year. He has 10 goals and 32 assists in 133 NHL games with Washington since being a third-round pick in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.