Capitals send picks to Penguins for center Lars Eller, who won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Washington Capitals have reunited with veteran center Lars Eller. Washington has sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Eller, who spent seven seasons with the Capitals and helped the club win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018. The 35-year-old Eller had four goals and three assists in 17 games with Pittsburgh. He was in the second season of a two-year deal he signed with the Penguins in the summer of 2023.

