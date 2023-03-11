Capitals re-sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to $9M, 3-year deal

By The Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) scores on Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) as defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and center Mason McTavish (37) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract worth $9 million. The deal through the 2025-26 season carries a $3 million annual salary cap hit. Van Riemsdyk and forward Conor Sheary were the only two pending unrestricted free agents Washington did not trade before the deadline. Van Riemsdyk has a career-high 19 points through 66 games this season. He has stepped up and played more minutes since No. 1 defenseman John Carlson took a slap shot to the head in late December.

