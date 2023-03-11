Capitals re-sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to $9M, 3-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract worth $9 million. The deal through the 2025-26 season carries a $3 million annual salary cap hit. Van Riemsdyk and forward Conor Sheary were the only two pending unrestricted free agents Washington did not trade before the deadline. Van Riemsdyk has a career-high 19 points through 66 games this season. He has stepped up and played more minutes since No. 1 defenseman John Carlson took a slap shot to the head in late December.

