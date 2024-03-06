Capitals re-sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a 5-year contract worth $23 million

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year contract worth $23 million. Sandin will count $4.6 million against the salary cap through the 2028-29 NHL season. Sandin has rounded out his game since joining the Capitals a year ago from Toronto in a trade deadline deal that cost them a first-round draft pick. He has averaged more than 21 minutes of ice time and has 20 points in 52 games this season. The nearly 24-year-old Swede will now be part of Washington’s blue line of the future along with franchise cornerstone John Carlson and young Slovak Martin Fehervary.

