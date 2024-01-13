Capitals rally to beat Rangers 3-2, hand them a 4th consecutive loss

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) goes around the net with the puck as Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd tied the game, T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2. The first-place Rangers collapsed in the third period to lose their fourth in a row. Anthony Mantha also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves in his second NHL game against brother Ryan. The Capitals came back from down 2-0 to avoid what would have been an eighth loss in 10 games. Defenseman Adam Fox scored twice for the Rangers.

