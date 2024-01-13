Capitals rally from a 2-goal deficit to beat the Rangers 3-2 and hand them a 4th consecutive loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd tied the game, T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2. The first-place Rangers collapsed in the third period to lose their fourth in a row. Anthony Mantha also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves in his second NHL game against brother Ryan. The Capitals came back from down 2-0 to avoid what would have been an eighth loss in 10 games. Defenseman Adam Fox scored twice for the Rangers.

