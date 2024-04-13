Capitals’ Nick Jensen walks out of arena, avoids hospital trip after being stretchered off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen walked out of the arena and avoided a trip to the hospital after a scary scene that included him crashing headfirst into the boards and being stretchered off the ice. Jensen was conscious, alert and moving his extremities in the aftermath of the shove from Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont that sent both teams and the crowd into stunned silence. Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who won a USHL championship with Jensen with Green Bay in 2010, said it was tough to see him go down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.