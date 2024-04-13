Capitals’ Nick Jensen stretchered off after a hit into the boards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a hit from Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont. Jensen was hit and went hard into the boards late in the first period of the teams’ game Saturday. He did not visibly move any of his extremities while he was being attended to by medical personnel. Officials postponed the final 1:31 of the first period to be played after intermission. There was no penalty called on the play, leading to boos from the crowd.

