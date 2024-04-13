Capitals’ Nick Jensen is conscious and alert after being stretchered off the ice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals say defenseman Nick Jensen is conscious, alert and using his extremities after being stretchered off the ice following a scary hit. Jensen’s head hit the boards and his body went limp after being shoved by Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont. He was attended to by medical personnel for several minutes. Officials postponed the final 1:31 of the first period to be played after intermission. There was no penalty called on the play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.