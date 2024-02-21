Capitals’ Nic Dowd leaves game against the Devils with an upper-body injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd left the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils with an upper-body injury. Dowd never returned for the second period. The Capitals quickly ruled him out from returning. Dowd is considered one of the most attractive players available ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. The 33-year-old is a faceoff specialist and penalty killer who is signed through next season at the bargain basement salary cap hit of $1.3 million. It was not immediately clear how serious Dowd’s injury was or if he would miss any time.

