Capitals’ Nic Dowd, a top trade candidate, is day to day with an upper-body injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and right wing Nic Dowd (26) stand in the goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd is day to day with an upper-body injury after leaving the team’s game against New Jersey after the first period. Dowd will miss at least the next two games as coach Spencer Carbery said the 33-year-old will not travel for their upcoming road trip to Florida. Dowd is considered one of the most attractive players available ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. He’s a faceoff specialist and penalty killer who is signed through next season at the bargain basement salary cap hit of $1.3 million.

