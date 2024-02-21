Capitals’ Nic Dowd, a top trade candidate, is day to day with an upper-body injury

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd is day to day with an upper-body injury after leaving the team’s game against New Jersey after the first period. Dowd will miss at least the next two games as coach Spencer Carbery said the 33-year-old will not travel for their upcoming road trip to Florida. Dowd is considered one of the most attractive players available ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. He’s a faceoff specialist and penalty killer who is signed through next season at the bargain basement salary cap hit of $1.3 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.