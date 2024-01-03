Capitals’ Max Pacioretty to play his 1st game since re-tearing his right Achilles tendon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Pacioretty is set to play his first NHL game less than a year since re-tearing his right Achilles tendon. Pacioretty is expected to be in the lineup for the Washington Capitals when they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old and the team have taken things slowly after concerns he rushed back last January to play for Carolina. The Hurricanes not coincidentally are Washington’s next opponent on Friday. Pacioretty recently acknowledged he had a game circled for when he’d like to make his season debut.

