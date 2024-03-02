Capitals’ Kuznetsov cleared to practice following a month in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been cleared to resume practicing while entering the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Kuznetsov has missed 12 games since entering the program on Feb. 6. His return to play will be determined by program administrators. It’s unclear why the 31-year-old Kuznetsov entered the program. Teams are not told details of a player’s absence because of confidentiality rules.

