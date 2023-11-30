Capitals hold off Kings 2-1 to snap LA’s winning streak at 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat Los Angeles 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Kings’ winning streak at five games.

Mantha had his third multi-point game of the season to tie Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome for the team lead. McMichael had his second multi-point game of the season.

Aliaksei Protas added two assists and Charlie Lindgren stopped 37 shots to help the Capitals snap a two-game losing streak.

Arthur Kaliyev scored for Los Angeles and Cam Talbot made 13 saves. The Kings lost for the first time in regulation this season when scoring first, dropping to 11-1-1.

McMichael scored the go-ahead goal with 90 seconds remaining in the second period when he batted the puck out of the air and into the net after Talbot made a pad save on a shot by Mantha.

Anze Kopitar appeared to tie it 2 with 8:30 left in the third with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle, but Washington was successful in a challenge when Los Angeles was ruled offside.

Kaliyev extended his points streak to three games when he played Andreas Englund’s shot off the boards and put it past Lindgren at 9:04 of the first period. Kaliyev has five goals this season — two in the past three games.

Mantha tied it three minutes later, taking McMichael’s feed and finishing off a 2-on-1 rush for his fourth of the season.

Capitals: At Anaheim on Thursday night.

Kings: Host Colorado on Sunday.

