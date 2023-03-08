Capitals have new look after bevy of trade deadline changes

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have returned home from their road trip that spanned the trade deadline with several new players. It’s a major change for a team that made the playoffs eight consecutive seasons including a Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Keeping that streak alive will be an uphill climb after Washington’s first deadline selloff in well over a decade. The Capitals still have Alex Ovechkin and their long-term core in place and are just a handful of points out of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. And they could get No. 1 defenseman John Carlson back in a few weeks to make a late-season push.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.