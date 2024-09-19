Capitals go into camp without T.J. Oshie and with a revamped roster around Alex Ovechkin

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp without another member of their 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team. Winger T.J. Oshie is expected to spend the season on long-term injured reserve because of chronic back problems. He is the latest core player to be sidelined after Nicklas Backstrom stepped aside 10 months ago because of a nagging hip injury. Only Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and John Carlson remain six years later. Jakub Vrana has returned on a professional tryout agreement hoping to get his NHL career back on track and earn a contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.