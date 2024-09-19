Capitals go into camp without T.J. Oshie and with a revamped roster around Alex Ovechkin

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie waves as he acknowledges the crowd as teammates, from left to right, left wing Alex Ovechkin, defenseman John Carlson and center Nicklas Backstrom applaud during a ceremony to mark Oshie's playing in 1000 career NHL games before an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, March 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein]

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp without another member of their 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team. Winger T.J. Oshie is expected to spend the season on long-term injured reserve because of chronic back problems. He is the latest core player to be sidelined after Nicklas Backstrom stepped aside 10 months ago because of a nagging hip injury. Only Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and John Carlson remain six years later. Jakub Vrana has returned on a professional tryout agreement hoping to get his NHL career back on track and earn a contract.

