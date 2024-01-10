Capitals future was on display at the world juniors as Leonard and Chesley helped the US win gold

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals are trying to claw back into the playoffs with one of the oldest rosters in the NHL. But a glimpse of their future was on display at the world junior championship. Prospects Ryan Leonard and Ryan Chesley played significant roles in helping the U.S. win gold. Knowing the top draft picks are on the way, along with 2022 first-rounder Ivan Miroshnichenko, is giving the organization optimism about what the post-Alex Ovechkin era could look like in Washington.

