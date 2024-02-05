Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov enters the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and union announced Monday that Kuznetsov will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care. The Capitals said Kuznetsov was not practicing for personal reasons. The 31-year-old Russian is in the middle of another disappointing season in Washington with 17 points through 43 games. Kuznetsov is the fourth player this season announced to be in the program after Columbus’ Patrik Laine and Colorado’s Samuel Girard and Valeri Nichushkin.

