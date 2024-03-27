Capitals’ Ethan Bear enters the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Bear will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care. He’s the fifth player this season announced to be in the program after Columbus’ Patrik Laine, Colorado’s Samuel Girard and Valeri Nichushkin and former teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Capitals recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio as well as winger Matthew Phillips after the news about Bear broke on Wednesday. Bear has played 24 games since signing with Washington in December.

