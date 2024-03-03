Capitals assign Evgeny Kuznetsov to AHL Hershey after clearing waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has cleared waivers after not being claimed by any of the NHL’s other 31 teams. The Capitals immediately assigned the 31-year-old Russian to Hershey of the American Hockey League. Kuznetsov has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $7.8 million and $8 million in actual money owed. That and his inconsistent play factored into Washington putting Kuznetsov on waivers and him going unclaimed.

