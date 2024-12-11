Capitals are rolling along without Alex Ovechkin thanks to depth that has kept them a contender

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have gone 6-2-1 since Alex Ovechkin was sidelined by a broken left fibula. It’s a stark contrast to his first 19 NHL seasons, when they lost 33 of the 59 games Ovechkin missed and 23 of 36 over the past decade. The difference is this roster built to help the 39-year-old captain break Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record was also made for a not-so-distant future when Ovechkin is gone and has the ability to score without him. Fourteen players have scored in the nine games without Ovechkin.

