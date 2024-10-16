Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin becomes the 60th NHL player to record 700 career assists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has become the 60th player in NHL history to record 700 career assists. Ovechkin reached the milestone with his second assist in the Washington Capitals’ home game against Vegas. His pass set up linemate Aliaksei Protas to put the Capitals up 3-1 on the Golden Knights. Second on the career goal-scoring list, Ovechkin has three assists through his first two games of the season. The 39-year-old winger is 42 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable.

