Capitals add president of hockey operations to Brian MacLellan’s title along with general manager

The Washington Capitals have promoted Brian MacLellan to president of hockey operations to go along with his general manager duties. MacLellan has been the team’s GM since 2014 and previously held the title of vice president. The move comes with longtime president Dick Patrick being appointed chairman of the Capitals and son Chris getting promoted to associate GM. Chris Patrick will oversee the analytics department, player contract negotiations and the hockey operations staff along with other responsibilities he had as assistant GM.

