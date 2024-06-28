Capitals acquire winger Andrew Mangiapane in a trade with the Flames

The Washington Capitals have acquired winger Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a 2025 second-round pick. The teams announced the trade Thursday night on the eve of the draft. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan hours earlier said he was looking for a forward via trade or free agency. In Mangiapane, the Capitals get a 28-year-old in the final season of his contract who can play on their second or third line. They sent the pick they got from Colorado for pending free agent Lars Eller at the 2023 deadline to Calgary for Mangiapane.

