Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Joel Edmundson speaks to reporters during an end of season NHL hockey media availability in Brossard, Quebec, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Washington Capitals have acquired Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, July 1. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A couple of trades happened around the NHL in the early hours of free agency. The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for a third- and a seventh-round pick in 2024. The Dallas Stars sent Colin Miller to the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick in 2025. Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson’s salary to make him a bargain for Washington at $1.75 million next season. The Capitals also signed winger Max Pacioretty, while the Stars and Devils each brought back young players.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.