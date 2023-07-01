Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A couple of trades happened around the NHL in the early hours of free agency. The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for a third- and a seventh-round pick in 2024. The Dallas Stars sent Colin Miller to the New Jersey Devils for a fifth-round pick in 2025. Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson’s salary to make him a bargain for Washington at $1.75 million next season. The Capitals also signed winger Max Pacioretty, while the Stars and Devils each brought back young players.

