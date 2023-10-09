Capitals’ 5-foot 7, 140-pound Matthew Phillips tops the list of season-opening NHL roster surprises

Matthew Phillips making the Washington Capitals season-opening roster is one of the biggest surprises around the NHL. The 25-year-old is 140 pounds and generously listed at 5-foot-7. He and fellow longtime minor leaguer Lucas Johansen each beat the odds to make the Capitals. Two other Eastern Conference contenders also had players come out of nowhere in training camp to earn a spot. Matthew Poitras went from the 54th pick in the 2022 draft to the 2023-24 Boston lineup that lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Toronto also kept a 19-year-old in Fraser Minten. The season begins Tuesday night.

