Cape Verde into Africa Cup quarterfinals after late penalty vs Mauritania

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ryan Mendes has scored a late penalty for Cape Verde to advance to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Mauritania. Mendes scored from the spot in the 88th minute after Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Niasse brought down substitute Gilson Benchimol. It was Mauritania’s first ever Africa Cup game in the knockout stage. Cape Verde also reached the quarterfinals in 2013. The Blue Sharks will next Morocco or South Africa.

