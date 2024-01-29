Cape Verde into Africa Cup quarterfinals after late penalty vs Mauritania

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Cape Verde players celebrate after Ryan Mendes scored the opening goal from a penalty kick during the African Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Cape Verde and Mauritania at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ryan Mendes has scored a late penalty for Cape Verde to advance to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Mauritania. Mendes scored from the spot in the 88th minute after Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Niasse brought down substitute Gilson Benchimol. It was Mauritania’s first ever Africa Cup game in the knockout stage. Cape Verde also reached the quarterfinals in 2013. The Blue Sharks will next Morocco or South Africa.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.