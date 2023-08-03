Cape Cod Baseball League celebrates 100 years as pathway from college to majors

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — For 100 years, the Cape Cod League has given top college players the opportunity to hone their skills and show off for scouts while facing other top talent from around the country. Using wooden bats and riding buses like they would in the minor leagues, they get a sense of what pro ball might be like. College players who are invited settle in with host families, maybe pick up a part-time job but mostly work on getting the attention of major league scouts. So many of them have: Through this season’s opening day rosters, more than 1,700 Cape League alumni have played in the major leagues; in 2022 alone, there were 377.

