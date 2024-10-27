Canucks top struggling Penguins 4-3 with second-period goal-scoring run

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Arshdeep Bains scored the first goal of his NHL career, and the Vancouver Canucks scored four goals in under six minutes for a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Elias Pettersson scored the first of a quick four-goal run midway through the second period after the Penguins built a 2-0 lead.

Kiefer Sherwood and J.T. Miller scored before Bains buried the puck into the back of the net to cap the run. Bains’ goal provided insurance for Vancouver (4-1-2) after Evgeni Malkin scored in the third period.

Malkin also had two assists for the Penguins (3-6-1), while Anthony Beauvillier contributed a goal and an assist. Bryan Rust rounded out the scoring.

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 shots for the Canucks, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Pittsburgh.

Takeaways

Canucks: The team’s depth showed in the second when each of its four lines scored over a six-minute span. Ten Vancouver players contributed either a goal or assist, with none putting up multiple points.

Penguins: The visitors were the dominant side across the first period, with Beauvillier opening the scoring 7:48 in. But Pittsburgh’s offense faltered afterwards, and the Penguins were outshot 34-23.

Key moment

With the Canucks down 2-0 early in the second period, Pettersson snapped a shot over Nedeljkovic from the faceoff circle to get Vancouver on the board at the 4:06 mark. The goal was his first of the season and sparked an offensive onslaught where the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds.

Key stat

Saturday marked the end of a winless four-game western Canadian road swing for Pittsburgh. The Penguins head home with just one point from the trip, coming from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Up next

The Canucks continue a three-game homestand Monday against the Hurricanes, while the Penguins return home to host the Wild on Tuesday.

