Canucks’ Rick Tocchet among new coaches making an impact in leading teams to NHL playoffs

Rick Tocchet isn’t sure the Vancouver Canucks would be closing the season as Pacific Division champions without him having the head start of taking over as coach in January 2023. Some 15 months later, Tocchet is a Jack Adams coach of the year candidate for overseeing the Canucks’ turnaround. Of the the NHL’s 16 playoff teams, seven feature coaches who are in their first full year or hired as midseason replacements. They include Patrick Roy with the Islanders, Andrew Brunette in Nashville and Spencer Carbery in Washington.

