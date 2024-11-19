Canucks’ J.T. Miller takes indefinite leave from team for personal reasons

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller has taken an indefinite leave from the team for personal reasons. The team announced the move on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Miller has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games for Vancouver. He is second on the team in points behind captain Quinn Hughes’ 18. Miller posted a career-high 103 points last season. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he’s proud of his team through the adversity and injuries that seem to be piling up.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.