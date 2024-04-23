Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko will miss Game 2 against Predators

By The Associated Press
Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) looks for a rebound as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks will be without goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday. Coach Rick Tocchet says Demko is “day to day” and will be evaluated later in the day. He will be replaced in net by backup Casey DeSmith. Demko, 28, stopped 22 shots for the Canucks in a 4-2 Game 1 victory on Sunday night.

