Canucks’ Carson Soucy suspended 1 game for cross-checking Oilers star Connor McDavid in the face

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer in Vancouver’s 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Sunday. Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks’ net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy’s leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Soucy was handed a minor penalty for the play and the NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed down a one-game suspension Monday. Zadorov was fined $5,000.

