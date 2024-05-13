Canucks’ Carson Soucy suspended 1 game for cross-checking Oilers star Connor McDavid in the face

By The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) argues with a referee during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JASON FRANSON]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer in Vancouver’s 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Sunday. Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks’ net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy’s leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Soucy was handed a minor penalty for the play and the NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed down a one-game suspension Monday. Zadorov was fined $5,000.

