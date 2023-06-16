Canucks buy out Ekman-Larsson’s contract, making the defenseman an unrestricted free agent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract Friday, making the 31-year-old Swedish defenseman an unrestricted free agent. Ekman-Larsson has four years and $29 million remaining on the eight-year, $66-million contract he signed with Arizona in 2018. Vancouver said it will pay Ekman-Larsson $19.33 million over the next eight years to reduce its salary-cap hit. The Canucks acquired the former Arizona captain and forward Conor Garland in a July 2021 trade with the Coyotes. Ekman-Larsson had two goals and 20 assists in 54 games for the Canucks last season, missing the final 27 games because of an ankle injury. In 902 games in 13 seasons with the Coyotes and Canucks, he has 135 goals and 304 assists.

