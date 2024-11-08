Canucks’ Boeser leaves game vs. Kings after illegal check to head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canucks forward Brock Boeser has left their game against the Kings in the first period after being checked in the head. Boeser was playing the puck in the neutral zone when he was leveled by Tanner Jeannot, who received a match penalty for an illegal hit to the head. Boeser spent some time down on one knee but was eventually able to leave the ice and head back to the dressing room under his own power. Boeser leads the Canucks with six goals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.